Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.