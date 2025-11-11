Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after buying an additional 182,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE WMS opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

