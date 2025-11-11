Rathbones Group PLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.45 and its 200-day moving average is $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

