Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Issues Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

