Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Issues Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.44%.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of FRD opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.