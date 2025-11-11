Comparing Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) & Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT)

Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) and Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cheche Group and Health In Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheche Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Health In Tech 1 0 0 1 2.50

Health In Tech has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.38%. Given Health In Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health In Tech is more favorable than Cheche Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheche Group N/A N/A N/A Health In Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cheche Group and Health In Tech's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.8% of Cheche Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cheche Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.7% of Health In Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheche Group and Health In Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheche Group $475.82 million 0.13 -$8.52 million ($0.11) -8.84 Health In Tech $26.69 million 6.17 $1.13 million $0.02 146.00

Health In Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheche Group. Cheche Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health In Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Health In Tech beats Cheche Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc. offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc., formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

