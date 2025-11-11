Analyzing Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silence Therapeutics and Prelude Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 2 0 5 0 2.43 Prelude Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Silence Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 413.39%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silence Therapeutics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics -254.25% -61.76% -36.62% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -106.50% -79.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Prelude Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $43.26 million N/A -$45.31 million ($1.35) -4.70 Prelude Therapeutics $7.00 million 10.19 -$127.17 million ($1.64) -0.77

Silence Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. The company develops Zerlasiran (SLN360), which is in phase 2 clinical trial for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a); and Divesiran (SLN124), an siRNA molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of genetic hematological conditions, including polycythemia vera. It is also developing SLN-COMP-1 and SLN-COMP-2 for complement-mediated diseases; and SLN-HAN-1 and SLN-HAN-2. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

