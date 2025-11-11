Critical Survey: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) versus MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Pulmonx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $98.95 million 2.12 -$38.07 million ($0.88) -5.05 Pulmonx $83.79 million 0.94 -$56.39 million ($1.43) -1.36

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MDxHealth and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmonx 1 4 5 0 2.40

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -34.98% -374.98% -21.97% Pulmonx -62.88% -69.76% -36.26%

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

