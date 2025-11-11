Morpho (MORPHO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.67 Million

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Morpho has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Morpho token can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpho has a total market cap of $222.92 million and approximately $30.67 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpho alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,069.24 or 0.99781812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpho

Morpho launched on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 358,000,013.36102184 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.98977844 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $30,989,927.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpho using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpho and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.