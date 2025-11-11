Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73.08

Achain (ACT) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $73.08 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 143.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

