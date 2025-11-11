StandX DUSD (DUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $192.13 Million

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One StandX DUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StandX DUSD has a market cap of $192.13 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StandX DUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StandX DUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105,069.24 or 0.99781812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StandX DUSD

StandX DUSD launched on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 192,235,819 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com. StandX DUSD’s official message board is docs.standx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 191,973,748.5821. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.9991494 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $20,341,950.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StandX DUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StandX DUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StandX DUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.