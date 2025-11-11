Animecoin (ANIME) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Animecoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $46.11 million and $27.47 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Animecoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105,069.24 or 0.99781812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Animecoin

Animecoin was first traded on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00783921 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $22,731,940.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.