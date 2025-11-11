Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 51,634 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,634 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $115,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $288.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.08.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,587 shares of company stock worth $5,852,457 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.57.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

