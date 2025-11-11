Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:ELV opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.39.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

