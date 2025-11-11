Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,769,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,240 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $168,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum China by 27.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Yum China has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.