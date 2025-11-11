1,441,467 Shares in Cognex Corporation $CGNX Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,441,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Cognex by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Stock Down 1.8%

Cognex stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $276.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

