Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,771 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $64,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $307.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.20 and a 200 day moving average of $268.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $373.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares in the company, valued at $156,151.80. This trade represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

