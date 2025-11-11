Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
