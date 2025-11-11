Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $290.99 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,380 shares during the period. Insperity makes up about 1.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Insperity worth $290,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 49.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 1,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,953.16. This trade represents a 4.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

