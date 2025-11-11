American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.2%

AXP opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.