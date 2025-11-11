Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 57,797 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $218,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $239.47 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

