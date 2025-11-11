Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 49,211 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $76,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $3,232,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 213,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.