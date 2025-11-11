Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $93,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.12 and a 200 day moving average of $349.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

