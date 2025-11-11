Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,144 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 44,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 141,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

