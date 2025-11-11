CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,039 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $199,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 105.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $277.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.56 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

