AAON, Inc. $AAON Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1,346.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,280,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,155,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,210,000 after buying an additional 139,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 646,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AAON Stock Up 0.2%

AAON stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

