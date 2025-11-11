King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Natera Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,255,314.60. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $177,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 150,699 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,830.54. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera



Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.



