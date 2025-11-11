Nwam LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after buying an additional 7,778,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,998 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

