Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,022 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

