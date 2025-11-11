Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE AIG opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

