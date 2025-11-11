BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,186,000 after purchasing an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $184,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

BMRN stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

