Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

