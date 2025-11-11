Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,297 shares during the quarter. Vertex comprises 1.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vertex by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

VERX opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

