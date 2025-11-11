Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 111,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,635,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 779,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

