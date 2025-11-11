Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $779.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $612.39 and a 200 day moving average of $578.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.