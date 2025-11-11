Nwam LLC Grows Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Anavex Life Sciences makes up 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 703.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVXL. Jones Trading lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

