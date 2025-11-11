Nwam LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.