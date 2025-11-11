Nwam LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Nwam LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 956.4% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

