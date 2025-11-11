Nwam LLC Sells 555 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

