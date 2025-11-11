Nwam LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

