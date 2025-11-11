Nwam LLC Purchases 3,013 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

