ProShare Advisors LLC Has $93.62 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $93,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3%

NXPI opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.07. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

