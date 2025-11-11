PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $114,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

