ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $66,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.69.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

