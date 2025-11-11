ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 100,406 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,406 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $72,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

