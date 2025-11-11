The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $103,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HD opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

