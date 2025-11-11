7,463 Shares in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Bought by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 101.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,413,000 after buying an additional 20,555,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coupang by 436.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,127,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Coupang by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,559,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coupang by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,533.12. This represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

