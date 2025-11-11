Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

