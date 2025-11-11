Fund Evaluation Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $495.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

