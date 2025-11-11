Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $155.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

