Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.04.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

